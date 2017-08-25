A Yulee man is accused of inappropriately touching at least four children between the dates of 2012 and 2017, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office reports.

The arrest report states that 47-year-old Michael Henry touched an 8 or 9-year-old girl inappropriately multiple times.

While they were investigating that incident they found 3 other juvenile victims ranging from the ages of 7 to 10.

None of them knew each other.

Deputies are concerned this shows a pattern of behavior and that there may be other victims out there. If you know anything call crime stoppers at 866-845-tips.

© 2017 WTLV-TV