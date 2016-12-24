Young girl who survived plane crash that killed family, adopted by half-sister

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- There's good news for a young girl who survived a 2015 plane crash in Western Kentucky
Sailor Gutzler is officially being adopted by her half-sister on Dec.22.
Almost two years ago, when Sailor was 7, she survived a plane crash out of Lyon County, Kentucky.
It killed her mother, sister, one of her cousins, and her father who was flying the plane.
Sailor walked almost a mile through a forest on a cold and dark January night before finding someone who could call for help.
It's good to see her smiling face and her positive progress.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs