You have a 1-in-505 chance of getting a Tim Tebow baseball card

Tim Tebow #15 (New York Mets) of the Scottsdale Scorpions warms up in the dugout during the Arizona Fall League game against the Peoria Javelinas at Peoria Stadium on October 13, 2016 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo: Christian Petersen, 2016 Getty Images)

KUSA - Hey, remember this guy? That very charitable one behind that crazy Denver Broncos season full of miraculous comebacks (mainly fueled by Matt Prater)?

As you may know, Tim Tebow is now trying to become a professional baseball player – and currently pursuing his dream with the Columbia Fireflies.

Now, you can remember this important piece of baseball history with a trading card from Topps.

2017 Topps Pro Debut will also be home to Tim Tebow's first official #MiLB card! Find this short-printed cards in packs of Pro Debut pic.twitter.com/ro6HKe66p8 — Topps Company (@Topps) May 23, 2017

Don’t expect it to be easy to get ahold of though.

Topps says the odds of getting a Tim Tebow baseball card is 1-in-505 packs. Not the best odds, but this is the guy who has been responsible for more than a few miracles.

If these odds aren’t good enough for you though, you can get a Tim Tebow card directly through his team.

h/t: For the Win

© 2017 KUSA-TV