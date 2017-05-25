WTLV
You have a 1-in-505 chance of getting a Tim Tebow baseball card

Allison Sylte, KUSA 4:12 PM. EDT May 25, 2017

KUSA - Hey, remember this guy? That very charitable one behind that crazy Denver Broncos season full of miraculous comebacks (mainly fueled by Matt Prater)?

As you may know, Tim Tebow is now trying to become a professional baseball player – and currently pursuing his dream with the Columbia Fireflies.

Now, you can remember this important piece of baseball history with a trading card from Topps.

Don’t expect it to be easy to get ahold of though.

Topps says the odds of getting a Tim Tebow baseball card is 1-in-505 packs. Not the best odds, but this is the guy who has been responsible for more than a few miracles.

If these odds aren’t good enough for you though, you can get a Tim Tebow card directly through his team. 

h/t: For the Win 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


