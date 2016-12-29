You can now text 911 for help in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. -- The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office announced a technology advancement to enhance emergency responses from wireless callers in the county.
Starting Thursday, residents can text 911 for help instead of calling, if they're not able to.
Text to 9-1-1 features follow the same guidelines as landline and cellular calls, so this feature should only be used for emergencies. Remember, “Call if you Can, Text if you Can’t”!
