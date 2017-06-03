WTLV
Teen's 'mic drop moment' at Spelling Bee goes viral

He got the word, no questions asked!

KHOU.com Staff , WTSP 8:13 PM. EDT June 03, 2017

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- A teen from The Woodlands is making headlines across the country after his “mic drop” moment at the Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night.

Shourav Dasari didn’t win the bee, but he’s winning the internet.

Shourav correctly spelled “mogollon” within seconds, no questions asked!

People on social media compared the moment to President Barack Obama and Kanye West’s mic drop moments. Some say he deserved the trophy just for that moment. Others called him the “Spelling Bee Boss” and the “G.O.A.T.,” or “Greatest of All Time.”

Everyone seemed to love it, except for Shourav’s mom. She didn’t seem impressed, and could be seen on the broadcast wagging her finger at him.

Shourav went on to finish fourth in the bee. Raksheet Kota, and 8th grader from Katy, tied for fifth place.

Read more: 2 Houston-area students go deep in Spelling Bee's final round

© 2017 KHOU-TV


