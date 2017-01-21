Women's March makes its way to the First Coast

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – The Womens’ March Movement is going worldwide with 670 sister marches planned.

On Saturday, the movement hit the First Coast with thousands of people attending rallies in Jacksonville, St. Augustine and Amelia Island, to make a stand for equal rights.

In Fernandina Beach, marchers filled Central Park.

"What concerns us is the direction that the government is taking, a direction a lot of what we stand for and what we believe are inalienable rights in this country," said Christina Caudill of Fernandina Beach.

"Pro-choice is very important, our healthcare, the Affordable Care Act is in danger right now. You know, it's not just women, it's men, it's children, it's the future," said Gail Terry of Fernandina Beach.

The movement is primarily led by women, but the marchers say they’re standing up for everyone.

“It’s rights for the LGBT community, disabled, for anyone that feels marginalized,” said Caudill.

Organizers of the rally are making it clear; this is not a movement against President Trump.

“It is not an attack of any one person, or any one issue, but a galvanization of people that want to stand up for things they believe in,” said Sheila Cocchi. “I can't stand by and do nothing," she said.

To learn more about the Women’s March, click here.

(© 2017 WTLV)