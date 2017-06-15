WTLV
Woman taking out the trash hit and killed by car

First Coast News , WTLV 9:51 AM. EDT June 15, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A woman in her 50's was hit and killed while taking out the trash Thursday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports. 

According to police, the woman was hit by an 82-year-old driver near  Kinlock Dr. and Richardson. 

Police believe speed was not a factor but did not comment on whether age was a factor. Police say the driver will not face any charges. 

The road has since re-opened. 

