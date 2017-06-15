Woman taking out the trash hit and killed by car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A woman in her 50's was hit and killed while taking out the trash Thursday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports.
According to police, the woman was hit by an 82-year-old driver near Kinlock Dr. and Richardson.
Police believe speed was not a factor but did not comment on whether age was a factor. Police say the driver will not face any charges.
The road has since re-opened.
JSO says woman killed was in roadway when hit by car. Driver not facing charges. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/8JJ2ona9Jq— Alex Osiadacz (@AlexOsiadacz) June 15, 2017
