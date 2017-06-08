Woman seriously injured in crash on Barnes Road

(Photo: KING 5)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A woman was seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash on Barnes Road early Thursday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports.

According to police, the crash happened at around 9:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Barnes Road. Police say the driver was traveling southbound on Barnes Road when she left the roadway and struck a tree.

The woman was transported to Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. At this time, police are not sure if the weather was a factor.

Traffic homicide is currently investigating this crash.

