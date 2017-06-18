Woman in Nassau County dies after falling out of doorless Jeep

Police lights.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. -- Four friends were driving on Pages Dairy Road in Nassau county in a doorless Jeep when police say one woman leaned out of the side too far and fell to the pavement.

Brittanie Evans, 24, was not wearing her seatbelt and sitting in the passenger seat leaning out of the side of the Jeep as it traveled west on Pages Dairy Road. She leaned out too far and for an unknown reason, said Florida Highway Patrol, she fell out of the side.

She was flown to UF Health but she was pronounced dead when she arrived. Alcohol was not a factor.

