Woman hit, killed walking on New Kings Road

JACKSONVILLE (WTLV, WJXX) -- The Florida Highway Patrol needs help identifying a woman who was hit and killed by a car while walking on New Kings Road Sunday night.

Troopers said the incident happened just south of the intersection with Moncrief Dinsmore Road.

Investigators said the woman walked into the path of a car just before midnight. The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with authorities.

The only description of the woman FHP released is that she is a white female.

No charges have been filed at this time. If you think you may know who the woman is, contact the Florida Highway Patrol.

