Woman has life threatening injuries after being hit by car on Merrill Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A woman has life threatening injuries after being hit by a car near the intersection of Merrill Road and Rogero Road.

The woman was taken to Memorial hospital to be treated for her injuries. The vehicle and driver stayed on scene to speak and cooperate with police.

At this time, police say it is unclear whether the woman was crossing using the crosswalk or who was at fault.

Police advise that if you are walking using a crosswalk that you need to make sure you are crossing when you are told to do so. They say that as a pedestrian, you must always keep your head on a swivel because the other party may not be paying attention, for pedestrians police say, "it is your life in your hands."

