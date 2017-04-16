WTLV
Woman from Crescent City died in car accident in Hillsborough Co.

First Coast News , WTLV 10:56 AM. EDT April 16, 2017

HILLSBOROUGH, Fla. -- Eva Evellanad, 68, of Crescent City, died while crossing a street in Hillsborough County.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, both Evellanad and Victor Garcia, 26, of Crescent City, were crossing US 301 and were hit by a vehicle. Garcia is in serious condition at this time and Evellanad was taking to a local hospital where she later died of her injuries. 

