With just a simple sign and a wave, Jacksonville man spreads the message of love

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- If you’ve been driving I-95 between Emerson and University, you may have noticed the signs on the footbridge. There’s a man up there too. Waving at traffic, and trying to spread a message.

Paul Kwilos’ message is simple. Pacing back and forth on what he calls, the God Bridge, above I-95 between Emerson and University, he waves at the cars below.

Just a few words. Enough for the commuters whizzing by, to understand.

Paul Kwilos has been displaying signs around the country for 10 years.



When I got the chance do to something like this, I was like oh my gosh, once we started doing it, it’s like who can beat this," Kwilo said.



Traveling across the country over the past 10 years, if not with his signs, then with good tidings in his heart. Wanting nothing in return, his tip usually comes in the form of a honk.

"It’s very nice, it keeps you motivated. I’ve been to places where you don’t get much beeps," Kwilo said.

A mission that he’ll run through the end of the year.

Paul Kwilos has been displaying signs around the country for 10 years.

© 2017 WTLV-TV