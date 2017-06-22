Winnie man found dead, wife taken to hospital following Silver Alert

Courtesy Chambers Co. Sheriff's Office

CHAMBERS COUNTY - A Winnie woman fights for her life as community members mourn for her husband who was found dead on a Galveston County beach.

Loved ones of Claude Joseph Credeur, 86, reported him missing earlier this week.

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday. Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne told 12News investigators found his body around 5 p.m. on a beach in neighboring Galveston County near his burned-out pickup.

This is about a mile east of High Island where Highways 87 and 124 intersect.

Sheriff Hawthorne says the death is being treated as suspicious.

A Galveston County deputy found Creduer's wife, Lena Breaux Credeur, 81, near the truck.

The deputy initially thought she was dead. He said he heard a moan, saw movement and immediately called EMS rendered aid.

She is in critical condition in a Galveston hospital.

