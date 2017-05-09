Winn-Dixie closing two stores; Florida and Georgia

Winn-Dixie store (Photo: Courtesy of Winn-Dixie)

Winn-Dixie has confirmed they will be closing two stores; one in Jacksonville and one in Brunswick.

Store #72 located at 7534 Beach Blvd. and store #97 located at 4404 Altama Blvd. in Brunswick will be closing sometime in June, though an exact date was not given.

Winn-Dixie said that these decisions were not made lightly and nearly 130 employees will be impacted.

While closing stores is never easy for any retailer, we have made this difficult decision so we can reinvest in what matters most for our customers – providing the quality, service and value they have come to expect from us, said Shawn Sloan, Regional Vice President.

