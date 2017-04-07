Wildfire near Starke under control

STARKE, Fla. -- According to the Bradford County Sheriff's Office there is a small wild fire in the area of US 301 N and CR 233.

There are emergency personnel on scene. According to the Sheriff's Office the fire is threatening homes, however the Florida Forrest Service says otherwise.

According to officials they are in "mop up mode" meaning the fire it out and they are insuring one doesn't start up again.

