Why you should take tornado warnings seriously

If you need a reminder about why you should always take those severe weather warnings seriously, then check out the latest photo taken by Nassau County emergency crews during a tornado warning Tuesday.

The Nassau County Florida Emergency Management tweeted out a photo showing an ominous-looking cloud, which is a common sight before tornadoes:

Tornado Warning has expired. Please report storm damage to 548-0900. pic.twitter.com/Pc33pU5lMO — NassauEM (@NassauEM) January 3, 2017

The photo was taken on Shave Bridge near Amelia Island by an employee after an official tornado warning was issued for Nassau County around 3:50 p.m. It expired a little before 4:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued the warning after radars detected rotation in the area. Though no tornadoes were reported, it is important to remember that the weakest tornadoes can cause structural damage, injuries and even death.

During a tornado warning, it is important to get to safety, seek shelter immediately and stay away from windows. If you are outside, in a vehicle, or a mobile home, safety officials say you should go to a sturdy building and stay there until the warning expires.

