Why church members are fighting for life of alleged priest murderer

Members of the Catholic Church are asking that the life of a man accusing of killing a beloved St. Augustine priest be spared.

The victim, Father Rene Robert, was against the death penalty. Last April, Steven Murray allegedly shot Robert to death, before leading authorities to Robert's body in rural Georgia.

Several members of the Diocese of St. Augustine packed up and headed north to Augusta, Georgia Monday afternoon, with the hopes of changing minds, even though the alleged killer took the life of their well respected friend.

"There is no need to kill the person even if he deserved that, there is no need," said Bishop Felipe Estevez.

They're hoping a Declaration of Life statement will be honored by the county prosecutor. The declaration, written and signed by Robert himself, said he would never want someone who killed him condemned to death.

"An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth leaves all of us blind and toothless," said Father Edward Rooney.

Rooney, who retired in 2010, knew Robert very well. A man, who Rooney said, was deeply admired.

"He was compassionate, caring and had a great sense of justice," said Rooney.

Rooney is traveling separately to Augusta. He said it's unheard of, for a priest to sign a declaration such as this, let alone, for that priest to then be killed.

He's hoping the prosecutor will do what he and the church firmly believes is the right thing.

"This might be an incentive for the legislators in our area and throughout the country to pursue a bill that would honor a declaration from a person like Father Rene," said Rooney.

Rooney said regardless of the prosecutor's decision, he doesn't believe Murray will get the death penalty, because he said Murray is not mentally stable.

Bishops and clergy members will be holding a press conference outside the county courthouse in Augusta, Tuesday at 11 a.m.

