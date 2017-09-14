FEMA Help: Who's eligible and how do you apply for assistance

(Photo: Twitter)

The aftermath of Hurricane Irma has left many distraught and unsure of what to do next.

FEMA issued a major disaster declaration for several Florida and Georgia counties on September 10.

FEMA aims to to support citizens and first responders to ensure that as a nation we work together to build, sustain and improve our capability to prepare for, protect against, respond to, recover from and mitigate all hazards.

Survivors have a 60-day window from the disaster declaration to apply for assistance.

Below you will find the answers to frequently asked questions about FEMA and who is eligible.

Who's eligible?:

According to FEMA , any individuals and families in a declared area whose essential property has been damaged or destroyed and whose losses are not covered by insurance.

What you need to apply:

According to FEMA's website, you will need the following information and documents to complete the application, both online and over the phone.

Social Security number

Address of the location where the damage occured (pre-disaster address)

Current mailing address

Current telephone number

Insurance information

Total household annual income

Routing and account number for your checking or savings account (this allows FEMA to directly transfer disaster assistance funds into your bank account).

A description of your disaster-caused damage and losses

How do you apply?:

To apply for FEMA assistance you can go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or you can call (800) 621-3362 / TTY (800) 462-7585 to apply during standard hours of operation (7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time), 7 days a week.

