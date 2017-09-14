FEMA Help: Who's eligible and how do you apply for assistance

The aftermath of Hurricane Irma has left many distraught and unsure of what to do next.
FEMA issued a major disaster declaration for several Florida and Georgia counties on September 10.
FEMA aims to to support citizens and first responders to ensure that as a nation we work together to build, sustain and improve our capability to prepare for, protect against, respond to, recover from and mitigate all hazards.
Survivors have a 60-day window from the disaster declaration to apply for assistance.
Below you will find the answers to frequently asked questions about FEMA and who is eligible.
Who's eligible?:
According to FEMA , any individuals and families in a declared area whose essential property has been damaged or destroyed and whose losses are not covered by insurance.
What you need to apply:
According to FEMA's website, you will need the following information and documents to complete the application, both online and over the phone.
- Social Security number
- Address of the location where the damage occured (pre-disaster address)
- Current mailing address
- Current telephone number
- Insurance information
- Total household annual income
- Routing and account number for your checking or savings account (this allows FEMA to directly transfer disaster assistance funds into your bank account).
- A description of your disaster-caused damage and losses
How do you apply?:
To apply for FEMA assistance you can go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or you can call (800) 621-3362 / TTY (800) 462-7585 to apply during standard hours of operation (7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time), 7 days a week.
