WTLV
Close

Who is Stephen Paddock?

KARE 9:17 AM. EDT October 02, 2017

Police have identified the man accused of killing at least 50 people in a Las Vegas shooting rampage as Stephen Paddock, 64, a resident of Mesquite, Nev.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories