Close Who is Stephen Paddock? KARE 9:17 AM. EDT October 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Police have identified the man accused of killing at least 50 people in a Las Vegas shooting rampage as Stephen Paddock, 64, a resident of Mesquite, Nev. © 2017 USATODAY.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Pregnant woman rushes to aid of federal agent shot outside Publix WTLV Breaking News Store manager holds shooting suspect at gunpoint in Julington Creek Weather update: Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 at 6 Woman trying to get koi fish, turtle back in pond following Irma El Faro report unveiled: What caused the sinking of the cargo ship Baker County man makes debut on 'The Voice' Top highlights from Week 4 around the NFL Sideline 2017: Week 6 Part One Jaguars win big against Ravens, spark controversy for kneeling during national anthem More Stories Las Vegas Strip shooting:50 dead, more than 400… Oct. 2, 2017, 4:13 a.m. Social media surfacing helps to paint a picture… Oct. 2, 2017, 6:02 a.m. PHOTOS | Fatal shooting on Las Vegas strip Oct. 2, 2017, 3:53 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs