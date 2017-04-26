When will body cameras come to Jacksonville?

New York Police Department (NYPD) Officer Joshua Jones demonstrates how to use and operate a body camera during a press conference on December 3, 2014 in New York City. (Photo: Andrew Burton, Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After recent officer-involved shootings in Jacksonville, the demand for body cameras is growing larger.

“I stood there and watched them shoot my husband down like a dog,” said Joann Hall, the wife of the man who died in an officer-involved shooting overnight Wednesday.

Joann Hall called 911 after a domestic dispute with her husband, Selwyn Hall. When police arrived, they say Selwyn Hall resisted arrest. Officers tased him and they said he grabbed the officers taser before they shot and killed him. Joann Hall said that’s not what happened.

“He did not put his hands on them," she said. "They tased him first, he took the tasers out, they shot him and I was standing right on the side of him.”

Investigators said the officer fired about eight shots. This was the first time the officer in question has fired his weapon.

An incident like this isn't a new issue in Jacksonville where witnesses say one thing and officers saying another.

“There is money in this year’s budget for body cameras,” said Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams. Williams said he’s committed to bringing body cameras to the city. He said people will start to see officers wearing them in a month.

“It’s a logistical thing right now," Williams said. "How many types of cameras we use at one time.”

Williams said it’s important to have the cameras for transparency. He said the camera program won’t be the silver bullet to solving problems with those who don’t trust officers, but he believes it can help.

“It won’t be October 1, but it will be sometime this year that we will roll out our cameras," Williams said. "I envision that being our next conversation with the community.”

