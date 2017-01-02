WTLV
Whataburger bringing back Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich! You're welcome

Jacob Rodriguez, WTLV 4:32 PM. EST January 02, 2017

As of 3 p.m. Monday, head to your favorite Whataburger location and yet yourself a Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich!

If you don't know what the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich is, well, it's layered with three crispy, all-white meat chicken strips, two slices of Monterey Jack cheese, creamy buttermilk ranch and topped off with Whataburger's own Buffalo sauce. Now, all that is served on a toasted five-inch bun.

If you didn't know, now you know.


