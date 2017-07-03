What kind of fireworks are legal in Florida? Here's a 73 page list

Best activities for New Years Eve center around downtown and San Marco PHOTO: Stephanie Danley

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- According to Florida State Statute 791, all fiery displays of freedom must be in the form of a sparkler or something that sits on the ground and can be lit.

Basically, if it flies in the air it's illegal to light in Florida.

There is, however, somewhat of a loophole in the legislature that allows for the sale of things like roman candles and bottle rockets. State statute 791.07 allows for the sale of fireworks to scare off birds and things for agricultural reasons.

Sometimes, all that is required to purchase fireworks that are legal for agricultural reasons is a signature, which is why we still see the nighttime sky display in our neighborhoods.

Celebrate the 4th safely!

Here is the comprehensive list of things that are legal to light off:

