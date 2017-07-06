What is that white tower being built on I95?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- You've probably seen a white tower during your morning commute or drive around town, but what is the structure exactly?

The tower on the corner of 95 and JTB really stands out and we have had several people online asking us what is the structure?

We're going to play a quick guessing game before we give you the answer. Here are three stories with three possibilities of what it could be. Two of the stories are fake and one is real, can you guess the correct answer?

First story:

This is going to be a new planetarium, with the private space industry growing so fast, and the interest in interstellar travel growing, a company out of Colorado is building this facility to show what space travel would be like.

Second story:

It's an indoor sky diving facility.

Last month we told you about Ifly perhaps coming to Jacksonville... there was speculation about where the location would be.

Third story:

It's going to be a car vending machine.

We've shown you the video before out of Atlanta, where Carvana has set up this unusual type of vending machine.

Insert a special coin and get your car straight out of the tower.

Scroll down for the answer:

Well, actually this is going to be a car vending machine.

The construction company building this tower... Scherer.. confirmed with me this will be the new car buying facility, it's set to be done at the end of this summer.

Pretty fancy.

And not to worry if you thought those other options seemed pretty cool too you too. We already know MOSH has the best planetarium in the solar system right now. And the company IFly is said to be bringing indoor skydiving to an area near Top Golf in 2018.



So now we know.



