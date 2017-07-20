Westside Amazon facility to open at the start of 2018

New details are emerging Friday morning on the Amazon fulfillment centers coming to Jacksonville.

Overnight the company released when it plans to open the Cecil Commerce Center--and when it plans to begin hiring. According to the press release, Amazon expects to open its Cecil Commerce center at the start of 2018, which they will begin hiring one or two months in advance.

The 1 million-square-foot building is under construction along 103rd Street at Cecil Commerce Center and will be handing large consumer items like furniture, household decor, mattresses and gardening tools.

By next year, Amazon is looking to fill 4,000 positions in Jacksonville throughout four facilities and is expected to pay 30 percent more than minimum wage-- $12-$15 per hour with some Management positions paying more than $50,000 a year.

