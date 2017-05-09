Western Nassau County residents told to prepare to evacuate if West Mims fire spreads

Georgia Forestry crews battle the West Mims fire Tuesday. PHOTO: Georgia Department of Forestry

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla.- Residents in much of the western part of Nassau County are being told to prepare for potential evacuation orders as the West Mims fire just over the county line continues to grow.

Emergency Manager Billy Estep says residents living west of CR-121 to the Charlton County border, from the intersection of CR-121 and CR-108 at Carroll Corner Rd south to the Duval County line should prepare now in case an evacuation order is given.

This includes preparing to evacuate families, pets, property, and livestock.

The Nassau County Fairgrounds is being made available for residents who need somewhere to move their livestock.

Nassau County Animals Services has established a Facebook page for people who need help moving or housing threatened livestock or residents willing to help by transferring or temporarily housing displaced animals.

The West Mims Fire has burned more than 140,000 acres and the southern half of Charlton County (GA) is under a mandatory evacuation order.

