Welfare check leads to discovery of three bodies inside a Brunswick home

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A welfare check at a Brunswick home in the 2200 block of Wolfe Street led to the discovery of three bodies on Sunday afternoon, according to the Brunswick Police Department.

Brunswick PD arrived at the home just after 1 p.m. to find the three individuals dead.

Investigators say the circumstances leading to the deaths are under investigation and did not disclose whether foul play is suspected.

Because of the nature of the investigation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been brought in to help.

The identities of the deceased individuals have not been released.

Police say they are working to notify next of kin.



© 2017 WTLV-TV