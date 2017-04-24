Orange Park Town Council to consider allowing backyard chickens

ORANGE PARK | Orange Park Town Council might be a scratch and a peck away from allowing a residential backyard chicken pilot program within the town limits.

The council May 2 will receive a proposed draft of an ordinance allowing people to keep a limited number of hens provided they comply with a series of conditions to be determined by the council. Council members have said roosters should be banned because of the noise they create.

Councilman Steve Howard proposed the measure at the April 4 council meeting. The council then voted unanimously to have Town Attorney Sam Garrison draw up a proposed ordinance that would create a 12-month pilot program, which would sunset unless extended.

Howard, reading from a prepared statement, said “the concept of local sustainability has inspired an interest in backyard and community food production to provide local food services.” Many communities throughout Florida as well as the nation have allowed the keeping of backyard chickens in an urban residential setting, he said.

He noted that “chickens are social animals and make good pets, and findings indicate that five are sufficient to meet the needs of the average family’s egg consumption.

“The purpose of this ordinance is to create a pilot program to permit backyard chickens in certain residential zoning districts,” Howard said.

Vice Mayor Scott Land noted he’d heard more opposition than support from residents about backyard chickens.

Two people spoke publicly in favor of allowing chickens. Town resident Karen Donovan of River Road urged the council to allow hens, noting there’s been “a rising tide of interest in having backyard chickens.”

“Some young families that I’ve talked to want to teach their children where the eggs come from, as a living science project. Others want to eat fresh organic eggs right from their back door. And others desire the sweet reminder of the past that chickens bring,” Donovan said. She detailed successful backyard chicken programs in other communities.

Tina Baker of Middleburg told the council that she has eight backyard chickens – allowed under a Clay County ordinance – on her property, which is about 1 acre. She also encouraged the council to implement the pilot program, noting that except for a noisy rooster, which she’s since relocated, keeping backyard chickens has been a positive experience.

Baker said her chickens produce plenty of eggs, and make good pets.

The proposed Orange Park ordinance must undergo two public readings before Town Council votes whether to enact it.

The first reading will be May 2 when the council gets the proposed ordinance. The second reading, public hearing and council vote could be June 6, Assistant Town Manager Sarah Campbell said.

If enacted, Orange Park would be among the most recent Northeast Florida communities to allow residential backyard chickens.

In January, the Atlantic Beach City Commission voting 3-2 approved a backyard hen pilot program that allows up to 50 Atlantic Beach residents to keep up to five hens in their backyards.

