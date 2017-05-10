Home for sale comes with mysterious tenant

A 'diamond in the rough' South Carolina home appears to be a good deal... on the surface, anyway... until you read through the entire home description. (Photo: Zillow post)

CAYCE, SC - How bad do you want to buy a house... bad enough to take a mysterious tenant along with your new home?

A posting on Zillow, the online real estate marketplace, lists a home in the town of Cayce, South Carolina for sale. On the surface it sounds good... 4 bedrooms, and a backyard cottage that can be used as a rental unit, all for $130,000.

Hey @zillow!!!! I HAVE SERIOUS QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS NIGHTMARE HOUSE. Read the description. https://t.co/ZrKg58Pi50 — Bekka Supp (@valhallabckgirl) May 8, 2017

But then there's this, sandwiched in the middle of the home description.

Property is being sold "as-is" with no repairs, no clean-up, and no warranties expressed or implied. Upstairs apartment cannot be shown under any circumstances. Buyer assumes responsibility for the month-to-month tenancy in the upstairs apartment. Occupant has never paid, and no security deposit is being held, but there is a lease in place. (Yes, it does not make sense, please don't bother asking.)

A non-paying tenant you can't get rid of... not exactly a selling point.

The home and its description have been making quite a splash on social media, with some wondering if the 'upstairs occupant' is actually a ghost. Regardless, the so-called "nightmare house" hasn't been generating a ton of interest. There has been a recent price drop, and it's been on the market for more than a month.

© 2017 KARE-TV