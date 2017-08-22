Dog spotted pushing grocery cart

It’s not something you see every day in a grocery store. A dog is trending on social media after it was spotted walking on two legs and pushing a shopping cart at a supermarket in Milpitas, California.

In the video, caught on camera by several people, the dog casually pushes the cart for its owner, as if this is the most normal thing, leaving many viewers stunned.

Video Credit: Arianna Coria.

Tweet me @brooksbaptiste. Let me know your thoughts!

© 2017 WTLV-TV