Week 2: Sideline 2017 top 5 plays

During week 2 of Sideline 2017 we saw many great plays on the high school football gridiron.

But the five players from last week’s action that stood out above the rest are Kenny Logan, Pedro Menendez, Joedon Stoshak, University Christian, Nic Bunkosky, Nease, Mike McCray Ribault and the best play of the week was from Aaron Fudge, Bishop Kenny. Click on the video to see the top 5 plays from week 2 of Sideline 2017.

Be sure to join us again this Friday night at 11:15 for a week 3 edition of Sideline 2017 and keep posting your pictures on Twitter and Instagram everyday with #teamsideline.

© 2017 WTLV-TV