Across the country, women are offering to loan their wedding dresses to brides who have been left dress-less amid a popular wedding dress retailer filing for bankruptcy and closing its stores.

Alfred Angelo Bridal, a national chain with 60 of its stores and 1,400 locations worldwide that sell its products, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation in Florida, where it is based. On social media, many brides who said they already ordered their dresses wondered if they would receive them, or get a refund.

On Instagram and Twitter, women across the country have been using the hashtag #AlfredAngelo to offer a solution to distraught brides: Wear my dress.

Others tweeted that some wedding dress retailers are holding special sales, or waiving rush delivery fees for brides who are scrambling to get a dress in time for their wedding.

Alfred Angelo plans to liquidate its assets, according to Patricia Redmond, a lawyer for the Florida firm Stearns Weaver Miller that handled the bankruptcy filing, The Sun-Sentinel reported.

Store managers were not alerted to the closure, according to the Wall Street Journal, and many stores were locked up for the last time on Thursday with no advance warning to customers or employees.

Redmond told the Sun Sentinel she'd received thousands of emails from brides, and the company would work to fulfill orders that had already been purchased from Alfred Angelo.

Milano Formals is also stepping up to help brides. The store is donating 100 bridal dresses for customers that were affected by the recent closings. In order to qualify brides must require proof of purchase.

Alfredo Angelo apologized in a statement and urged those who want to check their order status to email alfredangelo@mjstrustee.com.

"We will post additional information regarding the status dresses on this website as it becomes available," the retailer said in a statement. "We apologize for the inconvenience and hardship resulting from this event."

And for those who have run out of time, perhaps a former bride will come to the rescue.

