Water shortage warning issued for St. Johns County

In hopes to help with drought conditions, the St. Johns River Water Management District has issued a water shortage warning order for St. Johns County Wednesday. Photo: Getty Images. (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2014 Getty Images)

In hopes to help with drought conditions, the St. Johns River Water Management District has issued a water shortage warning order for St. Johns County Wednesday.

The order asks that all residents voluntarily restrict watering during the day between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., which are irrigation rules already in place.

"The prospect of prolonged drought is a reminder that we must work together," said Dr. Anne Shortelle, the St. Johns River Water Management District Executive Director. "Everyone has the power to take action and help ensure we use water wisely to safeguard future supplies."

More particularly, they ask residences with odd numbered addresses to water on Wednesdays and Saturdays, while those with even numbered houses water on Thursday and Sunday. Non-residential properties like private wells, pumps,g round or surface water and water from public and private utilities are asked to water on Tuesday and Fridays.

The order includes the entire district of St. Johns County. No word on when the order will be lifted.

For more information on the watering restrictions, click here.

© 2017 WTLV-TV