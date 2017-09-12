Water distribution in Duval County following Irma

(Photo: City of Jacksonville)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- In response to those who have been greatly affected by Hurricane Irma, the City of Jacksonville has decided to offer water to those who are in need in Duval County.

The City of Jacksonville will set up water distribution locations offering cases of water to families in need from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, while supplies last.

Water Distribution Sites:

Hobby Lobby: 14286 Beach Blvd., 32250

McDonalds: 5751 Beach Blvd., 32207

Edward Waters College: 1853 Kings Rd., 32209

Supervisor of Elections: 1 Imeson Park Blvd., 32218

