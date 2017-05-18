Watch: Tim Tebow surprises inspirational fan on 'Tonight Show'

(Photo: Youtube)

Tim Tebow appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday evening and talked about the Tim Tebow Foundation’s ‘Night to Shine’, a worldwide prom for kids with special needs held on Valentine’s Day.



Tebow called it “my favorite night of the year.”

During his appearance, Fallon asked Tebow what his prom experiences were.

“I never went to prom in high school. I was always playing baseball, basketball or football. We were always so busy,” Tebow said.

Florida Times-Union