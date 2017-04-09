Watch: Tim Tebow goes long again, hitting 2nd homerun in 3 games

Columbia Fireflies outfielder Tim Tebow looks out from the dugout before the team’s minor league baseball game against the Augusta GreenJackets on Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. (Associated Press)

Tim Tebow did it again.

After hitting a home run in his first official at-bat as a New York Mets minor league player on Thursday, the former Nease High School graduate hit his second home run on Sunday.

Tebow has two hits – both homeruns – in his first three games played.

In three at-bats in Sunday’s game, Tebow had a hit, a strikeout and a walk. But he made the most of his one hit, a 3-run homerun in the fifth inning for the Columbia Fireflies, who shut out the August GreenJackets 6-0 at Spirit Communications Park in Columbia, S.C.

On Thursday, the former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner from the University of Florida hit a two-run drive for the Fireflies against Augusta. Again, it was his only hit of the day among five plate appearances.

For the season, Tebow’s 12 official at-bats have yielded 2 hits, 3 runs, 5 RBI and 4 strikeouts. After three games, his batting average is .167.

The Fireflies, part of the Class A South Atlantic League, are 4-0 during the first week of the 2017 season.

Florida Times-Union