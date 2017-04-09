Watch: Tim Tebow goes long again, hitting 2nd homerun in 3 games

Tim Tebow did it again.
After hitting a home run in his first official at-bat as a New York Mets minor league player on Thursday, the former Nease High School graduate hit his second home run on Sunday.
Tebow has two hits – both homeruns – in his first three games played.
In three at-bats in Sunday’s game, Tebow had a hit, a strikeout and a walk. But he made the most of his one hit, a 3-run homerun in the fifth inning for the Columbia Fireflies, who shut out the August GreenJackets 6-0 at Spirit Communications Park in Columbia, S.C.
On Thursday, the former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner from the University of Florida hit a two-run drive for the Fireflies against Augusta. Again, it was his only hit of the day among five plate appearances.
For the season, Tebow’s 12 official at-bats have yielded 2 hits, 3 runs, 5 RBI and 4 strikeouts. After three games, his batting average is .167.
The Fireflies, part of the Class A South Atlantic League, are 4-0 during the first week of the 2017 season.
Florida Times-Union
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs