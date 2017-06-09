WATCH LIVE: President Trump holds first press conference since Comey's testimony

US President Donald Trump addresses supporters at a Faith and Freedom Coalition event in Washington DC on June 08, 2017. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images))

President Donald Trump is set to hold his first press conference at the White House Friday since former FBI Director James Comey's testimony.

The press conference will be a joint press conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis regarding defense issues, but questions regarding Comey are expected.

Comey testified in front of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday. There, he discussed his firing, the investigation into National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, as well as the Russian Investigation. In his testimony, Comey confirmed they hacked the 2016 presidential election and that Trump was never under investigation.

