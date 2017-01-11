Close Watch Live: President-elect Trump Holds Press Conference WTLV Breaking News WTLV 12:16 PM. EST January 11, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST President-elect Donald Trump holds his first press conference since Election Day at Trump Tower in New York City. Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Jacksonville Jimmy John's under fire On Your Side: Wireless technology hacked Police called over Terry Parker sit-in It's a new day for the Jaguars DCPS investigates four school employees Officer killed, deputy killed during pursuit President Obama visits Jacksonville for private wedding 2 officers killed in Orlando Jaguars make major moves Monday St. Augustine man part of Trump inauguration More Stories Remembering Lonzie: Child's body found one year ago Jan 11, 2017, 12:21 p.m. Trump denounces reports on Russian blackmail… Jan 11, 2017, 9:13 a.m. Baby brought to hospital with 12 broken bones, Jax… Jan 11, 2017, 9:40 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs