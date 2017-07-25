WTLV
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trumpt to speak with Lebanon's PM

WTLV Breaking News

WTLV 2:45 PM. EDT July 25, 2017

President Donald Trump will be meeting with Saad Hariri, the Prime Minister of Lebanon at 3 p.m.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories