Close WATCH LIVE: OJ Simpson's parole hearing WTLV Breaking News WTLV 1:03 PM. EDT July 20, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST If paroled, Simpson, 70, is eligible for release Oct. 1. The Juice to be let loose? O.J. Simpson faces parole hearing this week in Nevada © 2017 WTLV-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS CSX planning up to 700 additional layoffs Residents complain private San Marco estate being used as public venue Local woman reacts to CSX layoffs Family, lawyer stunned with $300K bill for public record of controversial JSO cop Stolen cell phone, missing memories A major discovery at sea Man dies after shooting in Brentwood Jaguars DE Dante Fowler arrested in St. Petersburg IFly heading to the Southside Man paralyzed after jumping in pool More Stories JSO: Dispute between neighbors turns deadly Jul 20, 2017, 3:23 a.m. Back in the Day with GMJ: Negro League Jul 20, 2017, 7:21 a.m. Sunshine is king for big event Thursday! Jan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs