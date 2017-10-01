WATCH LIVE::Coverage of mass shooting in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 01: People run for cover at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are reports of an active shooter around the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (Photo: David Becker, 2017 Getty Images)

At least 50 people were killed and more than 200 injured when a "lone wolf" gunman opened fire at a country music festival in Las Vegas, police said. It's the deadliest mass shooting in American history.

The shooter has been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock.

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15 after receiving reports of an active shooter at the Route 91 Harvest festival, near the Mandalay Bay Casino at about 10:10 p.m. local time.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo of Las Vegas Police confirmed at a news conference that the shooter had fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay. He said officers responded and the suspect was dead.

Lombardo said police were hunting for a person of interest who he named as Marilou Danley, the suspect's roommate. She has since been found. She was being described at Paddock's 'companion' as she was sharing the 32nd-floor hotel room where the shooting is thought to have occurred from.

He said officers were looking for a Hyundai Tucson and a Chrysler Pacifica, both with Nevada plates, which were registered to the dead suspect.

Lombardo said reports of multiple shooters and explosives were false. Some of the deceased were police officers, he added.

Videos on social media show people ducking for cover and fleeing as gunfire rings ou

IIvetta Saldana, who was attending the festival, told The Las Vegas Review-Journal she hid in a sewer after the shooting began.

“It was was a horror show,” she told the newspaper. “People were standing around, then they hit the floor.”

Witnesses said they saw multiple victims and dozens of ambulances. Some concert-goers huddled in the basement of the nearby Tropicana hotel-casino.

Some flights destined for the McCarran International Airport were diverted due to the incident.

The three-day Route 91 Harvest festival started Friday. The shooting occurred on the final night, during a performance by Jason Aldean. Aldean's team confirmed that the star and the rest of his team were safe.

