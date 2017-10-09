WATCH: Does the new 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' trailer contain spoilers?

Screenshot of the Tweet from Star Wars' official Twitter page promoting the new poster for Episode 8: The Last Jedi. Photo: Twitter.

Back in April, Luke Skywalker told Star Wars fans around the world to "breathe, just breathe" as the first trailer for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" dropped. But, that might be a little bit more difficult now that Disney released the second - and possibly the last - trailer for Episode 8 Monday night.

The new trailer dropped during the halftime show between the Minnesota Vikings versus the Chicago Bears... and there's a lot to take in! We get more glimpses into Rey's training, an upcoming battle between the Resistance and the First Order and Kylo Ren's internal struggle, which might mean a possible spoiler (but we will get back to that in a minute).

Like the first trailer, the movie appears to pick up right where we left off in Episode 7: Rey (Daisy Ridley) found Luke (Mark Hamill) on the mountain of Ahch-To and will now learn the ways of the Force. She said she has always felt something inside of her and that she seeks help. At one point while she is concentrating, the rock floor cracks and Luke looks shocked (:50 seconds in).

Luke admits that he has seen "this raw strength" before, but it didn't scare him. (Who is he talking about? Many assume it's Kylo Ren.) Luke then admits that he is scared now. (Again, who is he talking about?)

But what appears to have so many people talking is the possibility that it contains spoilers, particularly with the fate of General Leia.

As we know, Carrie Fisher passed away late December last year, leaving many fans wondering how they were going to write her character off the series. Perhaps, we have our answer:

Around 1:07, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) can be heard saying "Let the past die. Kill it... if you have to. That's the only way you can become what you're meant to be" while a battle between the Resistance and the First Order ensues. We then see a locked-on target of what may be a Resistance ship Leia is on, a pained Kylo Ren deciding if he wants to pull the trigger, followed by Leia looking troubled as she stares at what's in front of her.... then cut to black.

Does he shoot down his mom's ship? He did, after all, kill his father Han Solo in the last installment. I guess we will find out on December 15, as well as see the other beloved characters like Chewy, Finn, Poe and BB-8. Tickets are now on sale.

It is also worth mentioning that Lucasfilm debuted a new poster for the trailer. Who else is excited?

Check out the brand new poster for Star Wars: #TheLastJedi and watch the trailer tonight. pic.twitter.com/A4UGpYqoeW — Star Wars (@starwars) October 10, 2017

