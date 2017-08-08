Ware County Schools will dismiss early due to Total Solar Eclipse

Ware County Schools will dismiss early on August 21 due to the dangers associated with viewing the Total Solar Eclipse with the naked eye.

The peak of the eclipse is anticipated to occur at 2:44 p.m.

Their goals include:

1) to maintain the safety and security of students, staff, and public

2) to expand the knowledge base our students

August 21st Schedule for Dismissal:

Daffodil Pre-K: 10:30 AM

Elementary/WCLC: 11:00 AM

Middle Schools: 11:45 AM

High School: 12:15 PM

All students and drivers should be home no later than 2:00 p.m. Staff members will be dismissed following the last student leaving school.

Afternoon practices will meet inside until 3:20 p.m., after which they will be allowed to proceed with regular activities.

