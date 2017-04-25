WTLV
Vote for the 2017 Athlete of the Year

First Coast Sports , WTLV 4:50 PM. EDT April 25, 2017

It's that time of year! Five finalists have been named for the First Coast Sports "Athlete of the Year."

Now it's your time to vote.

Below you'll find a poll to pick your winner for "Athlete of the Year." The poll will close on May 23 at 6 p.m.

We'll announce the winner that same night during our special on ABC 25.

Here are the five nominees for the award:

- Rennia Davis, Ribault Basketball

- Shaun Wade, Trinity Christian

- Ammar Bektic, Mandarin Soccer

- Nick Tronti, Ponte Vedra Football

- Jason Davis, Fleming Island Wrestling

 

 

 

Who is the First Coast Sports "2017 Athlete of the Year"?
Rennia Davis, Ribault Basketball
Shaun Wade, Trinity Christian Football
Ammar Bektic, Mandarin Soccer
Nick Tronti, Ponte Vedra Football
Jason Davis, Fleming Island Wrestling
