Vote for the 2017 Athlete of the Year

It's that time of year! Five finalists have been named for the First Coast Sports "Athlete of the Year."
Now it's your time to vote.
Below you'll find a poll to pick your winner for "Athlete of the Year." The poll will close on May 23 at 6 p.m.
We'll announce the winner that same night during our special on ABC 25.
Here are the five nominees for the award:
- Rennia Davis, Ribault Basketball
- Shaun Wade, Trinity Christian
- Ammar Bektic, Mandarin Soccer
- Nick Tronti, Ponte Vedra Football
- Jason Davis, Fleming Island Wrestling
Who is the First Coast Sports "2017 Athlete of the Year"?
