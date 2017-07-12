Volleyball Coach Sues AAU, Seeks Ban of Former Coach
A Jacksonville woman is suing the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU), an umbrella group that governs sporting competitions for hundreds of thousands of kids across the country. She says the organization failed to ban a high-profile coach despite having "reasona
WTLV 11:33 AM. EDT July 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Rats as big as Cats?! Jacksonville community calls on city to help clean up their neighborhood
-
Homeowner finds family living in her house she's trying to sell
-
Memorial to be held for Clay County teacher Wednesday
-
8-year-old death cause change to busy intersection
-
Update on Lucy's adoption
-
Blue Whale Challenge claims life of 15-year-old San Antonio boy
-
Job growth on the First Coast
-
Local volleyball coach sues AAU to ban a top junior volleyball coach
-
Robots used for knee surgeries at Mayo Clinic
-
A dog thrown from a car now back in good situation
More Stories
-
Volleyball Coach Sues AAU, Seeks Ban of Former CoachJul 11, 2017, 9:10 p.m.
-
Rats as big as Cats?! Jacksonville community calls…Jul 12, 2017, 5:13 a.m.
-
Waterslide Wednesday with plenty of fun and sunJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.