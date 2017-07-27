WTLV
Viral video kid hits homer and dad catches ball on tape

First Coast News , WTLV 11:45 AM. EDT July 27, 2017

Do you remember that video that went viral of the little kid who started bawling because his dad surprised him with his own baseball bat?

Well, here's a refresher:

 

 

That video has over 200,000 views, but their newest video has double that. Using the same bat his dad surprised him with, he hit a heck of a home run and his dad caught it all on tape.

This dad couldn't be more supportive, screaming and cheering for his son. This father son duo deserve to go viral. 

 

 

