Viral rant takes a stand; 'What we ALL want to say about Memorial Day!'

SAN ANTONIO -

A video posted to Facebook that has garnered more than 950k views in just two hours has an important message for people this Memorial Day...

"Today......Simply Remember!!"

At 10 a.m. on Memorial Day, Graham Allen, known as The Daily Rants Guy, posted a video to his Facebook page reminding people why and how to honor Memorial Day.

"However, in 2017, did you know that 46% of all Americans don't really know what Memorial Day actually is?" Allen said in the video post.

Allen points to a previous video that he made in which he asked citizens on the street, "What is Memorial Day?" He concluded that people 30 and above have at least a basic grasp of what Memorial Day is; however, people 30 and below seem stumped by the question.

After being posted for just over two hours, the post had been shared 65,000 times, had 31,000 reactions and almost 900 comments.

Watch the video below: