No injuries after Vikings plane slides off runway in Wisconsin

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 8:48 PM. EST December 23, 2016

APPLETON, Wis. -- The Vikings say the team's plane slid off the runway at Appleton International Airport and became stuck.

The incident happened Friday night while taxiing after a safe landing, according to a tweet on the team's official Twitter account. They say the team is currently waiting to exit the plane.

A source close to the team says there were no injuries.


