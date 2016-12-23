No injuries after Vikings plane slides off runway in Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. -- The Vikings say the team's plane slid off the runway at Appleton International Airport and became stuck.
The incident happened Friday night while taxiing after a safe landing, according to a tweet on the team's official Twitter account. They say the team is currently waiting to exit the plane.
A source close to the team says there were no injuries.
While taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck. We are waiting patiently to exit the plane.— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 24, 2016
