In the past eleven years m, re than 3,200 veterans have taken an honor flight from Cleveland to Washington to tour the memorials.

However, many others, are too fragile to make the trip.

To remedy the situation, Honor Flight Cleveland, Eventworks 4-D and generous funding from Parker Hannifin and the Krups Family World War Two foundation at the Stokes V.A Medical Center decided to take them on their own Honor Flight.

They did it, without ever leaving the ground.

Honor Flight Cleveland Board members will be taking the video to various senior homes so veterans who can't make the trip get the next best thing.

However, they could use more headsets and phones to reach more vets.

