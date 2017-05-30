Veteran fights for medical marijuana

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
VERIFY: Is tilapia bad for you?
-
Photo leads to animal cruelty investigation
-
Two people shot near Jacksonville University
-
Golf star breaking silence hours after DUI arrest
-
Storm video from Village Lane in Orange Park
-
The Daily's Place first concert on 5/27
-
One dead following triple shooting on the Westside
-
Learn how to speak dog
-
Large plumes of black smoke over I-95 prompt investigation
-
Man arrested in connection to shooting on Westside
More Stories
-
More than 40 homes damaged, trees down and power…May 30, 2017, 7:42 p.m.
-
The Front Line of Medical MarijuanaMay 30, 2017, 11:45 p.m.
-
Man out on bail after 'hog-tying' child, chucking…May 30, 2017, 11:50 p.m.